Several cars and storage units destroyed in Orem single-alarm fire

OREM, Utah – Late Monday afternoon, a single alarm fire in Orem destroyed four cars and 10 small storage units.

Orem Fire Department released a statement on Twitter, relaying that the main structure did suffer damage from flame impingement, but fire crews were able to prevent substantial damage to the main building.

There were no injuries as a result of the fire, and the investigation into the blaze remains open.