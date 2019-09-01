Serial rapist gets life in prison for northern Utah attacks

FARMINGTON, Utah (AP) — A judge has sentenced a long-haul truck driver to life in prison after he pleaded guilty to 17 first-degree felonies, including sexually assaulting at least eight women in Davis County in Utah.

Mark Douglas Burns of Ogden pleaded guilty in February to aggravated sexual assault, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated burglary and aggravated robbery. Prosecutors say the charges involved sexual assaults of three women in 2000 and 2001.

Developments in DNA analysis and technology led investigators to Burns.

Prosecutors say there were other cases where charges couldn’t be brought because the legal deadlines had passed, including suspected cases in Wyoming.