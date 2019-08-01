IDAHO | By KEITH RIDLER (AP) — Gov. Brad Little says self-employed Idaho residents can tap into the $300 million in grant money the state has set aside to help small businesses financially harmed by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Republican governor announced Monday the expansion of who can get the grant money that’s from the $1.25 billion it received in federal funding.

Those seeking the $7,500 grants must earn at least 50% of their income from self-employed work.

About 2,600 businesses with up to 19 employees applied for grants of $10,000 last week, and businesses with up to 50 employees are applying this week.