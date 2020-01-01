JACKSON, WYO, | By MIKE KOSHMRL (AP) — Recent research suggests that Teton Glacier and others in the northern Rockies have persisted through climates warmer than today’s.

The Jackson Hole News&Guide reports that’s exciting news for glacier advocates and glacier-dwelling organisms because it suggests that the glaciers have been more resilient to past periods of global warming.

Potentially, that resilience could repeat.

Grand Teton National Park scientists are gearing up to monitor five of their 11 glaciers for the long haul: the Teton, Schoolroom, Falling Ice, Petersen and Middle Teton glaciers.

Seasonal fluctuations and melt are being recorded, as are estimations of their mass.

Source: Jackson Hole (Wyo.) News And Guide