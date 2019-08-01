SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – A Utah man has confirmed a second person from the state quarantined on a cruise ship docked in Yokohama, Japan tested positive for a deadly virus that originated in China.

KSL-TV reported that Mark Jorgensen recorded a Facebook Live video saying his wife Jerri was infected with the virus. The video was recorded Friday in Utah, which is also Saturday in Japan.

The first person from Utah to be diagnosed with the virus is John Haering, who was taken off the ship about 24 hours before Jorgensen, the news station reported.

Both couples are reportedly aboard the Diamond Princess.

