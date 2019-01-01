SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A second person in Utah has been diagnosed with the new coronavirus. The Utah Department of Health said Tuesday the person is older than 60 and in serious but stable condition at McKay Dee Hospital in Ogden.

The patient from the Weber-Morgan County area is believed to have contracted the virus during extensive travels outside Utah and the U.S. Authorities are now working to identify and contact anyone who may have been in close contact with the person.

Those people will be monitored for symptoms.

Anyone who has traveled recently and has similar symptoms is asked to notify their doctor.