SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH | By COURTNEY TANNER (AP) — The Murray School District has suspended a program aimed at introducing kids to more diverse and inclusive literature after parents complained after a teacher read a book about a transgender child to a class of third graders last month.

Murray School District spokesman Doug Perry says children asked questions, including one about puberty.

The book is about a transgender boy who educates his teacher and classmates about his identity. The district is reviewing all of the literature in its “equity book bundles” program — even though “Call Me Max” is not part of that initiative.

Source: The Salt Lake Tribune