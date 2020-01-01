GILLETTE, WYO. | By CARY LITTLEJOHN (AP) — A Gillette woman who had a close call with COVID-19 recently got a parade to welcome her home from the hospital.

Vicki Wood is a 71-year-old retiree from the Campbell County School District transportation department. The Gillette News Record reports Wood’s former co-workers arranged a parade of over 40 school buses to lift her spirits.

The buses drove by her home in Gillette while Wood watched from a wheelchair in the company of relatives.

Wood spent 54 days in the hospital after being airlifted there Nov. 7. She recovered after spending 21 days on a ventilator in a medically induced coma.

Source: The Gillette (Wyo.) News Record