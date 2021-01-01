SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (AP) — Salt Lake City will continue its mask mandate even after the rule is lifted statewide on April 10, the mayor said Wednesday.

The rest of the county decided not to require masks, though, and the city’s rule may violate a new state law.

Democrat Erin Mendenhall said keeping the mandate will protect residents, many of whom have not yet been vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Leaders on the Republican-controlled county council, meanwhile, decided to lift their mandate Saturday along with the rest of the state.

A lawmaker says the mayor’s decision likely violates the state’s so-called endgame law but Utah probably won’t go to court over it.

