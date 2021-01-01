SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Two Utah counties have issued indoor mask mandates amid a record-setting surge of coronavirus cases that has left long testing lines, shortages of monoclonal antibody treatments and strained hospital staff. Salt Lake County health officials made the order Friday, a day after Summit county. Both cover schools and require masks regardless of vaccination status. Utah law allows county governments to overturn mask mandates, but these are expected to stay in place. in the GOP-dominated legislature, which passed new limits on mask mandates last year, said they “will review” the new orders.