SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (AP) — Hundreds of teachers and parents have gathered in northern Utah to argue whether school district reopening plans intended to limit the spread of COVID-19 are too restrictive or not.

The Deseret News reported that there were two demonstrations Tuesday in Farmington and South Salt Lake, both with opposing views of the other in response to their respective school district’s reopening plans.

About 250 people gathered outside a school in Farmington demanding a return to normalcy.

Another protest was held outside of the Granite School District building in South Salt Lake, about 20 miles south of Farmington.

Source: Deseret News