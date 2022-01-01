SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A Salt Lake City transplant surgeon has died in a skiing accident at Solitude Mountain Resort, southeast of Salt Lake City. The Unified Police Department says 38-year-old Dr. Andrew Gagnon from Cottonwood Heights was skiing alone on expert-level terrain on Thursday when he fell off a 100-foot cliff. Witnesses on a chair lift saw him fall. He then tumbled down a steep slope into rocks and trees for another 500 to 600 feet. Rescue teams made lifesaving efforts, but Gagnon died at the scene. Gagnon’s colleagues at Intermountain Healthcare said he was instrumental in growing the Intermountain Healthcare Transplant Services program, and in doing so saved hundreds of lives.