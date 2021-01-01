SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH | By KOLBIE PETERSON (AP) — A new exhibit at The Leonardo museum in Salt Lake City explores what to do with historical artifacts that are now considered racist.

The “Sorting Out Race” exhibit is full of objects that people may dismiss as harmless kitsch. That includes a 1930s edition of “Snake Eyes,” billed as “a lively party game” and a collection of “Sleeping Mexican” figurines.

As the U.S. scrutinizes its racist past and present, the role of these commonplace items is being examined too.

Museums are assessing if such things should be donated to thrift stores, taken of circulation or discarded.

Source: The Salt Lake Tribune