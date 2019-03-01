CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — A Wyoming county commission has voted to sell its medical center to Banner Health, which will add the facility to its growing heath care system.

The Casper Star-Tribune reports the Natrona County Commission approved the $200 million deal for Wyoming Medical Center in Casper Thursday.

The commission approved the agreement with the national organization after the hospital’s separate nonprofit board gave its approval. The county will receive $120 million, with about $40 million directed to the hospital’s foundation.

Banner will absorb $50 million in debt remaining from the medical center’s construction and the purchase of Mountain View Regional Hospital.

Source: Casper (Wyo.) Star-Tribune