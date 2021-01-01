BOISE, IDAHO (AP) — A rural Idaho high school isn’t hosting a prom this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, but a group of parents planned to throw their own — promoting it with the tagline, “A Little Party Never Killed Nobody.”

Chanall Astle, the parent of a Melba Junior-Senior High School student and one of the organizers, wouldn’t tell the Idaho Statesman on Wednesday if the prom was still scheduled.

She said the tagline was in reference to “The Great Gatsby” prom theme. She pulled the prom announcement from Facebook after school district officials called.

State guidelines restrict gatherings to 50 or fewer people.

Source: Idaho Statesman