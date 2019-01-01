IDAHO (AP) – The U.S. Census Bureau says rural counties in Idaho are struggling to get citizens counted, with some counties reporting a response rate of less than 50%.

The agency said Valley County has a population of about 11,000 and a response rate of 30%, while Camas County has a population of about 1,100 and a response rate of 28%.

The Idaho Press reported Monday that those figures are less than half the response rates of Idaho’s most populated counties.

Officials say the lower response rates can be attributed to fewer citizens with internet access, more households with P.O. boxes and an increase in multiple-properties, such as vacation cabins.

Source: Idaho Press