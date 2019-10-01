Ruling in Utah opens door for some immigrants to be lawyers

SALT LAKE CITY. Utah (AP) – The Utah Supreme Court has approved a rule change enabling residents who were brought to the U.S. illegally as children to become attorneys.

The court ruling applies to those who have qualified for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, also known as DACA.

The administrative program does not convey legal status but allows temporary protection from deportation and permission to legally work.

The Utah ruling will allow people who receive deferred action status under DACA or another policy to be eligible for admission to the Utah State Bar if they meet all other admission requirements.