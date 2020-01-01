Are you ready to win some CASH! Preston’s Classic Hits, AM 1340 | 105.5 FM KACH, is giving away CASH! And all you need for your chance to win is a free “cash magnet”!

You can pick up your free cash magnet at our KACH studios in Preston.

Each weekday, in the 7 a.m. hour of KACH’s Dan Hubbard Show, a number will be drawn and announced on the radio. If you have your KACH Cash Magnet, and the number drawn on-the-air corresponds with the number on your magnet, you have one (1) minute and five (5) seconds to call the station at (208) 852-1340 to inform us that you have the winning magnet. You could win (at least) $105!

If you are confirmed the winner, an appointment will be made at the time of the call as to when you can pick up your cash money from our studios.

CASH GIVEAWAY RULES AND REGULATIONS:

1. Anyone of any age is eligible to win. Money must be claimed by an adult, 18 or older, a parent or legal guardian of any winner under the age of 18.

2. Winner is responsible for all taxes and other fees that may apply, known and unknown.

3. If winner receives more than $600 in winnings the winner will have to provide a social security # and a W-9 tax form will be issued to the winner for tax purposes.

4. The jackpot will begin at $105.00, each day that there is no winner – $5.00 will be added the next day’s jackpot. When someone wins the jackpot, the next day the drawing will start over with a jackpot worth $105.00.

5. Only one winner per household per year.

6. Every individual can receive a free magnet from the radio station (KACH) or at a participating business. One magnet per person please.

7. No purchase necessary.

8. Each weekday, in the 7 a.m. hour during the Dan Hubbard show, a number will be drawn and announced on the radio. The person who has the magnet with the corresponding number on it will have one (1) minute and five (5) seconds to call the station at 208-852-1340 to inform the station that they have the winning magnet. At the time of the call an appointment will be made as to when the winner can pick up the money from the radio station.

9. Any numbers drawn that are not winning numbers will be held aside for three (3) months before being put back into the drawing bin, thereby putting that number back into play.

10. The winner must bring the magnet with the winning number on it, and a form of personal ID w/picture and current contact information to the radio station studios to claim their winnings. Or, if winner is under 18 years of age, refer to rule number 2.

11. Employees or family members of KACH and/or other broadcast or media companies are not eligible to win.

12. All decisions, rules, and regulations pertaining to this contest made by the staff and management of KACH are final and cannot be contested, listed on this page or not.

13. By participating in the CASH GIVEAWAY you acknowledge that you understand and will abide by all rules of the giveaway.