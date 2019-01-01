DUCHESNE, Utah – The Duchesne County Sheriff’s Office is releasing the name of the driver who died on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, in a single-vehicle rollover crash in the Arcadia area.

Kevin Olin Nye, 59, of Roosevelt died in the crash, which remains under investigation.

At about 10:40 p.m. Friday, Duchesne County sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a single-vehicle rollover crash involving a tanker truck near 13000 West and 3800 South in the Arcadia area of the county.

When deputies arrived, Nye, who was driving the truck was deceased.

Deputies do not know what caused Nye to leave the roadway, but don’t believe the crash was witnessed. Another driver found the crash and called it in to Central Dispatch.

A small amount of production water spilled into a field from the tank the truck was pulling. Production water is a byproduct of oil and natural gas extraction. The trucking company is financially responsible for any clean up of the spill that is required.