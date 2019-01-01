SALT LAKE CITY, Utah | By LINDSAY WHITEHURST (AP) – Mitt Romney’s status as one of few Republicans willing to publicly criticize President Donald Trump is well known is his adopted home of Utah, but many were still surprised by his impeachment vote against him and unequivocal speech Wednesday.

Reactions were at odds in a state where Republicans are unusually divided on the president.

There was plenty of frustration and anger from Trump supporters, but others were heartened to see what Romney described as an agonizing vote dictated by his conscience.

Still, Romney has a deep well of goodwill in Utah and four years to explain his stance to voters before an re-election campaign.