Rocky Mountain Power would like it’s customers to know that they are temporarily suspending non-payment disconnections for customers. With many in our communities possibly needing to self-isolate or work from home, we understand the importance of uninterrupted electric service. We are here to help if you are having difficulty paying your bill. Please call our customer care specialists anytime at 1-888-221-7070.

Please listen to Elan’s interview with David Eskelsen of Rocky Mountain Power for details.

Rocky Mountain Power will continue to work closely with state and federal emergency response teams to support our customers and communities throughout this event.

