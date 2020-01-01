On Wednesday morning, December 16th, KACH’s Dan Hubbard, Mark Scott, and Val Cook attended the ribbon cutting ceremony for Symbii Home Health and Hospice located at 307 S 1st E in Preston.

Symbii Home Health and Hospice was celebrating a name change and a change to new ownership at the event hosted by the Preston Area Chamber of Commerce.

Symbii Home Health and Hospice will continue to serve the communities in Franklin, Caribou, Bear Lake and Oneida with quality home health care, dependable, compassionate hospice care, and home therapy services.

The new Director of Clinical Service at the Preston location is MaRee Carter, BSN, RN.

The Symbii Home Health and Hospice team will remain the same great team that has been providing excellent care to patients in our area for the past 10 years.

It was great to see everyone at the event come out to support a great local and regional company who provides such valuable and necessary services to our communities during our times of need.

KACH would like to congratulate Symbii on their successful relaunch today, and wish the best to the great management and staff at the Preston Symbii location moving forward.

If you are in need of any of Symbii’s services you can call (208) 852-1699 or visit their website at symbiihealth.com