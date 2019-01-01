This audio program is the 1970 NORAD Annual Christmas Special. Our revision is 25 minutes in length, and contains portions of the original audio provided to radio stations for air on the evening of December 24, 1970. The special includes seasonal music performed by one of North America’s Finest instrumental groups the “NORAD Commanders”. This revision contains only musical performances with the audio reports of NORAD spotting and tracking Santa’s flight removed.

The following salutation was written on the back of the physical album and signed by William P. Campbell, III, (Captain, USAF – Chief, Radio/TV Branch)