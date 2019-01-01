SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (AP) — A retired Utah sheriff’s deputy has died following a small airplane crash that critically injured him and killed another man.

KUTV-TV reports Jason Sorensen died Monday as a result of injuries sustained in the accident near Centerville Thursday.

Sorensen was a lieutenant with the Davis County Sheriff’s Office, which he served as a paramedic and pilot for Intermountain Life Flight.

Authorities do not yet know the cause of the accident that also killed 72-year-old Andre Kostrzewa of Salt Lake.

Kostrzewa died at the scene and Sorensen was transported with critical injuries and burns to a hospital where he later died.