SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah (AP) — Residents in a community on the shore of Utah Lake were allowed to return home Monday after wildfire prompted the evacuation of about 3,100 homes. City officials said Monday the fire near Saratoga Springs destroyed one home and damaged 12 others Sunday.

The blaze had spread to nearly 19 square miles and was 25% contained Monday afternoon.

Meanwhile, a wildfire sparked by fireworks in the Lehi area forced out residents of houses and an apartment building early Sunday before crews managed to turn back the blaze as it encroached on a neighborhood. It was completely contained Monday.