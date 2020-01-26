EDEN, Utah – On January 26, 2020 Weber County Dispatch received a medical call around 4:30 p.m. A 26 year old male was backcountry snowboarding in the Cutler Basin area of North Fork Park, less than 10 miles north of Eden, when he sustained an upper leg injury.

The patient was unable to get off the mountain and his friends couldn’t get him safely down on their own.

Search and Rescue teams were dispatched, and the Utah Department of Public Safety helicopter determined they were able to fly. All medical helicopters were initially unable to fly due to weather.

The helicopter arrived in the area and conducted a hoist operation. Ski and snowmobile teams arrived in the area roughly at the same time and assisted.

The patient was transported safely off the mountain, back to command and was treated by Weber Fire personnel.