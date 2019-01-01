SALT LAKE CITY, Utah | By LINDSAY WHITEHURST (AP) — Republican Utah gubernatorial candidate and former ambassador Jon Huntsman Jr. says he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Huntsman said Wednesday he is experiencing “classic symptoms” of the illness caused by the coronavirus, and will isolate himself while his campaign continues.

Huntsman says he originally received incorrect COVID-19 test results, showing that he tested negative for the virus.

A staffer in his office first tested positive last week. Since then, campaign manager Lisa Roskelley said that two more staff members have tested positive and five have tested negative.

Huntsman is one of four Republicans on the June 30 primary ballot.

Huntsman previously served as Utah governor until 2009, when he left to be the U.S. ambassador to China.

He later served as ambassador to Russia before resigning and mounting his campaign for governor.