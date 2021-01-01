Report: Wyoming home to most vaccine-hesitant counties in US

CASPER, WYO. (AP) — The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has made public statistical models showing Wyoming is home to the 11 most coronavirus vaccine-hesitant counties in the country.

The Casper Star-Tribune reported Wednesday that the models show 32% of residents in Johnson, Converse, Washakie, Crook, Niobrara, Weston, Natrona, Goshen, Campbell, Platte and Carbon counties are hesitant about getting vaccinations.

That’s more than any other counties in the U.S. The models rely on a U.S. Census Bureau survey assessing public attitudes toward the vaccines.

The report did not provide a margin of error for each county and said the estimates could be swayed by a number of variables.

Source: Casper (Wyo.) Star-Tribune