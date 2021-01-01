SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (AP) — A newly released report by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics has shown more women in the health care industry are leaving the profession as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

KSTU-TV reported that women lost more than 1.5 million health care jobs across the nation in April 2020, about 12% of all health care jobs held by women.

Agency officials said about 90% of the nursing workforce in Utah is made up of women.

The report attributes the increase in women leaving the industry to child care duties and the stress of working with critically-ill patients and seeing death more frequently during the pandemic.

