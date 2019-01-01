UTAH (AP) — A report shows that Utah has been ranked No. 7 in the country for census responses after 58.7% of households participated in the survey.

The Salt Lake Tribune reported that the Census Bureau released data Monday showing Utah is above the 53.4% national average in resident responses after 700,000 Utah households took the survey.

Officials say households were asked to fill out questionnaires online and anyone who has yet to do so would receive multiple reminders. Census counts are used to determine how many seats a state receives in the U.S. House of Representatives, and determines federal government funding.

Source: The Salt Lake Tribune