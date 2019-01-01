OGDEN, Utah (AP, Standard-Examiner) — A investigative report by the U.S. Army found that an Afghan commando who fatally shot a Utah mayor serving in the National Guard in 2018 had planned the killing for weeks.

The report that was obtained through a public records request by the Standard-Examiner newspaper in Ogden shows that U.S. Intelligence screeners failed to act swiftly enough on signs of the radicalization of the commando who was being trained by Maj. Brent Taylor.

The 39-year-old Taylor had taken a yearlong leave of absence as mayor of North Ogden north of Salt Lake City for his deployment to Afghanistan

Source: Standard-Examiner