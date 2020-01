BOISE, Idaho | By TOMMY SIMMONS (AP) – A new report from the Idaho Center for Fiscal Policy found Idaho has the sixth-highest growth rate for spending on corrections in the last 25 years.

The Idaho Press reports the study found Idaho’s prisons-related expenditures outpace its spending on education during the same time period.

The report says Idaho increased spending on corrections by more than 200 percent between 1992 and 2018.