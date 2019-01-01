UTAH (AP) — A new report says Utah’s Great Salt Lake is shrinking every year, but experts are implementing measures to slow the water loss.

KSTU-TV reported the Great Salt Lake Advisory Council says the water depth has dropped about 11 feet over the past 10 years.

The lake is crucial to the region’s recreation, migratory birds and billion dollar economy. The advisory council says the shrinking water level left unchecked could also cause increased air pollution.

The council has narrowed a list of 70 strategies to 12 actionable measures that could keep the lake from evaporating.