Replica statue of first Utah woman senator goes on display

Replica statue of first Utah woman senator goes on display

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (AP) – A miniature replica of a statue to honor a groundbreaking state senator has gone on display at the Utah Legislature.

The Salt Lake Tribune reports the replica at the state Capitol building is a preview of a statue of Sen. Martha Hughes Cannon, who became the first woman in the nation elected to a state Senate in 1896.

The full statue by Utah sculptor Ben Hammond is scheduled to be placed in National Statuary Hall in Washington, D.C. The August installation will be part of the 100th anniversary celebration of the 19th Amendment, which granted equal voting rights to women.

Source: The Salt Lake Tribune