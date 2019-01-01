Rent payments can be postponed, Utah Gov. says as COVID toll rises

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah | By LINDSAY WHITEHURST (AP) — As the number of coronavirus cases and deaths grew in Utah, authorities announced a freeze on evictions Wednesday and advocates demanded the release of more inmates.

Epidemiologist Angela Dunn says seven people have died, and more than 1,000 people have been infected.

Meanwhile, Utah Gov. Gary Herbert is ordering landlords to allow tenants to defer rent payments until May to help those who have lost jobs or income amid widespread business closures due to the global pandemic.