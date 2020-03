Ree’s Auto Service in Lyman is full-staffed and open for business, with precautions

Jake Hibbard talks with Doug Ree’s with Ree’s Auto Service which is fully staffed and open for full-service. They are offering pickup and delivery, if you prefer, and you can pay over the phone.