SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (AP) — Supporters of a voter-approved independent redistricting effort say Republican lawmakers are ready to dismantle the measure aimed at combating gerrymandering.

The director of the group Protect Better Boundaries says lawmakers are considering changes that would cut to the heart of the law.

Republican House Speaker Brad Wilson argues lawmakers must make changes to bring the measure in line with the state constitution. He acknowledges repeal is possible, but he says they haven’t decided exactly what to do.

The measure would change a process controlled by the GOP-dominated Legislature that critics have said unfairly carved up Democratic-leaning parts of the state.

