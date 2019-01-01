Recycling for energy bar wrapper to end in Wyoming, elsewhere

JACKSON, Wyo. (AP) — A program to recycle energy bar wrappers is ending in a Wyoming town known for outdoor sports and elsewhere. After four years, a recycling center in Jackson will stop taking Clif Bar wrappers.

Clif Bar offered the recycling since 2008 through a partnership with TerraCycle, a company specializing in hard-to-recycle materials.

The Jackson Hole News & Guide reports the company collected the wrappers to be melted down into hard plastic. It donated a penny per wrapper to the American Releaf Program, which plants trees in areas affected by wildfires, mining, development and other disruption.

The program raised about $500,000 from wrappers collected at 14,500 locations.

