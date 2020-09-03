Monday, March 9 – We wrap up the 2019-20 basketball seasons with a nod to this year’s all-star selections and a way-too-early look ahead at next year’s -potentially- top teams. AutoFarm GM Dennis Lynch calls in to talk the Pokes’ run at the Mountain West Tournament last week and the UW showing at the Big 12 Wrestling Tournament. Also, a shout out to the Rich High band and more on today’s REBEL REBEL!

