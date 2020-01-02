Monday, February 3 – Rebel wrestlers won the division team title, 6 individual titles, 2 runners up, and qualified 15 for state. Senior wrestler Corgin Conk calls in to talk about the win, the team, and this weekend’s state tournament. The Rebel girls dominated and stayed at #1 while the boys’ 3rd quarter comeback bid fell short at ICS. AutoFarm GM Dennis Lynch also joins us to talk Rebel wrestling and the girls’ dominant season. Plus we recap state Drill, break down the top teams in the RPI, and more on today’s REBEL REBEL!

