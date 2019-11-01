Monday, February 17 – The Rebel girls wrapped up a 19-3 regular season, won a region title, and earned THE top seed going into next week’s State Tournament. Junior McKina Stacey calls in to talk her personal milestone of 1,000 points and the team goals for this season. AutoFarm GM Dennis Lynch joins us to talk boys bball and more. Plus we break down the RPI and where the boys might end up and who they might play. All that and more on today’s REBEL REBEL!

