Monday, February 10 – A 2nd place team finish, 2 individual state champs, and 9 guys podium as the Rich Rebel wrestlers closed out the 2019-20 wrestling season. Sounds like a broken record…the Rebel girls dominated and stayed at #1…again; we dive into some numbers that make this Rebel team look pretty special. The boys put together a complete game to beat Tabby last Friday then struggled at West Side Saturday. We’ll look at where the Rebel girls and boys sit in the RPI and look ahead at their opponents this weekend – including a call-in from a dynamic duo in Wendover juniors Peter Alvarez and Jaime Montalvo. All that and more on today’s REBEL REBEL!

