Monday, January 27 – The Rebel girls and boys both split their games over the weekend going a combined 2-2. Where would they be/who would they play if the regular season ended today? We’ll look at that and a dive into some numbers as to what held the Rebels back in the boys’ loss to Manila and the girls’ loss to North Summit. AutoFarm GM Dennis Lynch joins us to talk Rebel wrestling and this weekend’s divisional tournament. Plus we talk UW wrestling and more on today’s REBEL REBEL!

Catch “Rebel Rebel” with Ryan Steineckert LIVE every Monday at 10:30 AM on KNYN 99.1 FM, at 4:30 PM on KADQ FM 98.3, or listen any time on MyLocalRadio.com/category/sports/rebels-sports