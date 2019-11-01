Monday, January 20 – A big weekend for the Rebel girls as they started the region at 2-0, won their 6th straight (by an average score of 59-29), and jumped into the top spot in the UHSAA RPI. Junior Sage Tingey calls in to talk about the team and this weekend’s games with Manila and 2A’s top-ranked North Summit. We also recap the boys’ 3 close losses, their improvement, and preview their games this week at Mount Vernon and versus Manila…which leads to an in-depth breakdown of the 1A boys top 5. Plus we touch on Rebel Drill and wrestling…all that and more on today’s REBEL REBEL!

Catch “Rebel Rebel” with Ryan Steineckert LIVE every Monday at 10:30 AM on KNYN 99.1 FM, at 4:30 PM on KADQ FM 98.3, or listen any time on MyLocalRadio.com/category/sports/rebels-sports