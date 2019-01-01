Tuesday, March 31 – One bit of exciting sports news carries most of today’s show as the 1A Utah all-state basketball teams were released last week including Rich Rebel Junior McKina Stacey earning MVP honors. Utah High School Sportscasts’ Mike Ahlstrom calls in to talk the rest of the all-state honorees, plus we touch on Red Devil Soccer, Red Devils Care, and an update on Wyoming Legion Baseball, all on today’s Rebel Devil.

