Tuesday, March 24 – With spring sports still suspended, Elan and Ryan look back on the 2019-20 sports year so far and recap their top 5 moments – plus an honorable mention – in Red Devil and Rebel sports. We share audio clips of the top 3 events and relive some of the great times we had during the fall and winter sports seasons, all on today’s Rebel Devil.

