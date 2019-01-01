Tuesday, March 17 – With the closures and cancellations of – seemingly – everything, our first combined show includes updates from the WHSAA, the UHSAA, and superintendents of each school district. Elan shares his experience at last week’s state basketball tournament and AutoFarm GM Dennis Lynch calls in to offer his reactions to COVID-19, the canceled state tournament, and (the only sports news happening at the moment) NFL free agency updates. Plus we chat briefly about what the next couple weeks may bring and more on today’s Rebel Devil.

