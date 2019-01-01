The Raspberry Days Festival is an incredible event held to celebrate the harvest of the world famous Bear Lake Raspberries. The festival itself is an annual 3-day event filled with fun events!

Visit beautiful Bear Lake in Garden City, Utah for 2020 Raspberry Days, Thursday, August 6th through Saturday, August 8th, at Heritage Park on 300 West.

Plans are in place for a wonderful event with a few changes due to COVID-19. Enjoy a craft fair, entertainment, and activities at Heritage Park. A few events are discontinued this year such as the parade, Miss Berry Pageant, and rodeo.

EVENTS SCHEDULE

Thursday, August 6th

Zumba 8:30 AM-9:30 AM

Free Entry Located on stage at the Craft Fair. Carolina Linkogle will get your body in gear for the day! Come have fun as we dance and get moving! Heritage Park

Main Festival and Fair 10 AM-8 PM

Heritage Park 300 West – No smoking allowed. No pets allowed.

Bingo 11 AM-12 PM

Heritage Park North of the stage

Live Concert 6:00pm The Blue Divide

The Blue Divide brings you the best dance music from every decade that matters. Pop, New Wave, R&B, Funk & Rap from the 60s, 70s, 80s, 90s all the way to today.

Friday, August 7th

Zumba 8:30 AM-9:30 AM – Free Entry

Located on stage at the Craft Fair. Carolina Linkogle will get your body in gear for the day! Come have fun as we dance and get moving! Heritage Park.

Main Festival and Fair 10 AM-8 PM

Heritage Park – No smoking allowed. No pets allowed

Pie Eating Contest 11 AM-12 PM

Presented by Chad’s Raspberry Products. Main Festival Stage $5 Entry Fee. Three heats with possible championship round. All entries receive a free t-shirt. Prizes for winners. You can Pre-register until July 20th. For more information visit Chadsraspberrykitchen.com.

Live Concert 12 PM Mark Dee

Mark Dee is an acoustic guitarist/singer songwriter performing covers from all genres Rock, Blues, Jazz, and Country.

Bingo 2 PM- 3 PM

Heritage Park North of the stage

Live Concert 3 PM Nick Whitesides

Nick Whitesides is a solo acoustic artist. Using a loop station to layer booming percussion with hooky lyrics and eerie vocals. He fills his sets with huge sounds and lullaby melodies. His song styles and lyrics embody uplifting messages of youth, long lasting love and persevering through hard times.

Bingo 5 PM–6 PM

Heritage Park North of the stage.

Live Concert 6PM The Breakfast Klub

The BREAKFAST KLUB is an instant 80’s Dance Party. From Madonna and Whitney Houston to Duran Duran and Billy Idol, The Breakfast Klub keeps the new-wave and pop hits coming, reminding everyone of a tubular time when neon headbands and leg warmers ruled the land.

Saturday, August 8th

5K Fun Run 8 AM

Race starts at Laketown Park Registration and information at www.runnercard.com.

Bingo 10:30 AM-12 PM

Heritage Park North of the stage

Golf Scramble 8 AM- 2 PM

Bear Lake West Golf Course (4 miles North of Garden City). Call 208-945-2744 for Registration. 4 Person Scramble Shotgun arrangement.

Zumba 8:30 AM-9:30 AM – Free Entry

Located on stage at the Craft Fair. Carolina Linkogle will get your body in gear for the day! Come have fun as we dance and get moving!

Heritage Park Treasure Hunt 10 AM at Merlins

Meet behind Merlins. For more information please contact Ashley (435)-228-5693.

Main Festival and Fair 10AM-6 PM

Heritage Park 300 West – No smoking allowed. No pets Allowed

Live Concert 12 PM Saddle Strings

Saddle Strings is a “cowboy” band with the style of the traditional trail songs and ballads of old, but with a contemporary flair. A fan at one of their performances described this style of music perfectly. He stated, “The thing about cowboy music is that when the world is falling apart around you, it is still fun to listen to, it’s got a little spunk to it and it is always morally sound”.

Live Concert 3 PM Mason Jarr

From Logan, UT Mason Jarr’s unique style blends Traditional and Modern Country, while adding a touch of Americana, and Rock.

Live Concert 6 PM Mile Marker 6

Take some of the best of today’s country hits, mix in a pinch of country classics, a dash of rock n’ roll and you have Northern Utah’s Sweetest Country Band. Boat Light Parade 9 PM Fireworks approx. 10 PM