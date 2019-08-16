For Sale: Teter brand inversion table. $150. 307-679-9815

For Sale: Antique footstool. It has needlepoint on a blue background. $85

Oak square table 42″ x 40″. $85

Oak round table – 42″ in diameter. Comes with 4 upholstered chairs. $275

Black 2 drawer dresser with a gold design on it. $85

Small, oak drop leaf table. 25″ x 18″ without the leaves up. $85

Cherrywood dresser with a mirror and a cherrywood chest of drawers. $350

2 authentic wine barrels – 37″ tall. $80/each

Large art piece made of farm equipment. It’s metal so it’s heavy. 53″ tall and 53″ wide. $40

307-789-5741

Looking For: Ping pong table. Preferably one that folds and has these measurements: 108″ x 60″ x .5″. 307-921-4872

For Sale: 6 gun – gun safe. Non fire rated – Key lock with three bolts for security.

60 1/2″ tall – 12″ deep, 18 1/4″ wide – Brown color.

Asking $40 – located here in Evanston – Call Jerry at 801-510-5218