Congratulations to the following winners of our “Race Outta the Cold” NASCAR contest!

Grand Prize Winners:

Bill McDermott,

Drake Bishope,

Danny Woolsey,

Troy and Joanne Marble,

They will each receive 2 tickets for the Friday, Saturday and Sunday NASCAR events in Las Vegas, Nevada, a parking pass AND a week-end pass to the Neon Garage.

KNYN/ KADQ Evanston Winners:

Amber Steffensen,

Chad Jones,

Pedro Navarro,

They will each receive 4 tickets to Friday’s Nascar Race AND a Neon Garage pass.

Also congratulations to Wes Marshall who will receive 6 passes to Friday’s NASCAR Race.

(A big thank you to Mike and Michelle Smith who donated the tickets for Friday’s race.)

KACH Preston Winners:

Jordan Simmons of Lewiston, Utah.

He will receive 2 tickets for theFriday, Saturday and Sunday Nascar events in Las Vegas, Nevada, a parking pass AND a week-end pass to the Neon Garage.

KBRV Soda Springs Winners:

Joe Anderson of West Jordan, Utah.

He will receive 2 tickets to Friday, Saturday and Sunday Nascar events in Las Vegas, Nevada, a parking pass AND a week-end pass to the Neon Garage.

Mylocalradio and our corresponding stations KNYN, KADQ, KACH and KBRV would like to thank all of the sponsors who made the “Race Outta the Cold” NASCAR contest possible!

Arrowhead Dental, Chad’s Automotive, Ellingford Brothers, Freeway Tire, Hoover Chiropractic, The Legal Tender Lounge, Superior Rental and the Gun Room and Westar Printing and Rock Mountain Sign.